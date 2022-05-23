Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,032,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,290,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.35. The company had a trading volume of 127,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average of $225.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.66 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

