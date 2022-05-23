Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $144.72. 67,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $206.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

