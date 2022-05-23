Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,925 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $117.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,639,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.