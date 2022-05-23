Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

