Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.87. 47,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.78 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

