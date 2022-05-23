Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,571,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,610,971. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

