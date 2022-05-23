Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 855 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.44. 9,581,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,457,657. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.14 and its 200-day moving average is $437.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

