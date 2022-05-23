Hoey Investments Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,594,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,020. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

