Hoey Investments Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total transaction of $87,389.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $47.07 on Monday, reaching $2,233.33. 1,570,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,127.46 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,544.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,714.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

