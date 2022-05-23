Hoey Investments Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 22.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 206,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

T stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. 45,840,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,124,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

