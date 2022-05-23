Hoey Investments Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 142,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 402,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,969 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,285,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,219,000 after acquiring an additional 203,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,172,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

