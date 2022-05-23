Hoey Investments Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,311,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded up $13.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $429.48. 3,679,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,808. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.57.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.