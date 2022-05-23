Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 6,301 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. 12,298,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,041,594. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.62. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.