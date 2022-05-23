Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HMC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 117,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

