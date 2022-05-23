Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock opened at $191.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

