Hot Cross Price Hits $0.0695 (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $10.69 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 619.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,934.36 or 0.82017059 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00508887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034020 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.89 or 1.47860426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

