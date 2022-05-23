Hoylecohen LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.