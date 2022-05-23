Hoylecohen LLC Invests $272,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $131.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.49. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.