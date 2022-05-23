Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,583. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $103.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

