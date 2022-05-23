Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $651.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $717.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total transaction of $812,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,783 shares of company stock worth $7,486,677. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.