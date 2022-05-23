Hoylecohen LLC Sells 490 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Eaton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

ETN opened at $134.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.28. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

