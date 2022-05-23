HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 578,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $21,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in HP by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 206,323 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 426,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $34.49. 154,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,481,341. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

