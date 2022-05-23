Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $246,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

