Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $598,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.68. 4,230,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

