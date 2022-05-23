Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 1,243 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 3.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.05.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

