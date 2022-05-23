Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 4,571 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for about 4.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.17% of Robert Half International worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,871,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 758,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King raised their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

