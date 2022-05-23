ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $359.21 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, ICON has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $359.21 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.