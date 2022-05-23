Idena Price Tops $0.0322 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Idena has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $180,011.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 158.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,929.35 or 0.32652386 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00485166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 84,793,182 coins and its circulating supply is 61,391,764 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

