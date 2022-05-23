IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $225.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $179.30 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

