IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $12.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.52 and its 200 day moving average is $534.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

