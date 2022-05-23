Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 7.7%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.05. 3,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $507.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth $57,256,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $8,368,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

