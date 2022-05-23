Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.21

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 4517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 68.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.