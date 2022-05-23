Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $60.53. 1,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 657,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,941.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,906 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,120 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 480,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

