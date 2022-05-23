Indus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,457 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for approximately 1.6% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 132,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 86,254 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TX traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 326,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,146. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

