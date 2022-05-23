Indus Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,063 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 1.2% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,428,000 after acquiring an additional 781,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,352,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,818,000 after acquiring an additional 498,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $74.06. 294,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

