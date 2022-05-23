Insider Buying: Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Insider Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) insider Harry Morgan acquired 700 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £8,260 ($10,182.45).

LON:HOT opened at GBX 1,170 ($14.42) on Monday. Henderson Opportunities Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,044.13 ($12.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($20.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,221.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,305.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

