Insider Selling: New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) COO Sells 2,690 Shares of Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.51. 3,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $4,026,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 223.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 26,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

