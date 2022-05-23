Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 312 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $21,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:USNA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.68. 66,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

