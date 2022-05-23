Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,172,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

