InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHG. UBS Group lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($70.15) to GBX 5,675 ($71.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($65.43) to GBX 5,400 ($67.95) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 112,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $60.97. 196,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $73.79.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

