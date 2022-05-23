Invenire Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. Clarus accounts for about 5.9% of Invenire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Invenire Partners LP owned approximately 0.54% of Clarus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.90. 77,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

