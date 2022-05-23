Invenire Partners LP Invests $2.25 Million in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 263,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. NOW makes up 2.4% of Invenire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Invenire Partners LP owned approximately 0.24% of NOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NOW by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NOW by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,962. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.71. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About NOW (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.