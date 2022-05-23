Invenire Partners LP Purchases New Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,060,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. TETRA Technologies makes up 3.2% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Invenire Partners LP owned approximately 0.84% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,567,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 445,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 138,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.62 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

TETRA Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.