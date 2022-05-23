Invesco Ltd. Acquires 132,455 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of IQVIA worth $702,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in IQVIA by 22.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,247. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average is $241.77.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

