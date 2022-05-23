Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $728,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

