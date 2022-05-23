Invesco Ltd. Buys 828,178 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $680,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,666,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $68.08. 100,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

