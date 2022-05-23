Invesco Ltd. Has $562.63 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.32% of SBA Communications worth $562,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,736. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.02.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

