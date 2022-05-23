Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 23rd (DASH, DLB, EBAY, ETSY, HLIT, ICLR, IMAX, IQV, MEDP, SYNH)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 23rd:

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued a top pick rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

