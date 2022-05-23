Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.55). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

IOVA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 55,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after buying an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,126,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.