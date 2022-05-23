iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.09. 51,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,693. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

